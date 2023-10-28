EVENT
Next-generation makeup with cutting-edge technology "Second Skin Makeup™"
Venue: S/PARK 1F Entrance Lobby
Period: 2023.10.28(Sat)
NEWS
【10/27～】Launch of the Aroma oil of S/PARK original cosmetics born in the dreams of researchers
Venue: S/PARK 1F
Period: 2023.10.27～
EVENT
Create the Future: Sayoko Yamaguchi Exhibition
Venue: 2F S/PARK Museum FUTURE ZONE
Period: 2023.9.12(Tue)〜2023.12.09(Sat)
EVENT
Universe x Skin - What is Beautiful? Meguriai JAXA - The Texture of the Earth
Venue: S/PARK 1F Entrance Lobby
Period: 2023.10.21 (Sat)
NEWS
【10/27～】Launch of the Aroma oil of S/PARK original cosmetics born in the dreams of researchers
Venue: S/PARK 1F
Period: 2023.10.27～
NEWS
S/PARK Body Milk Bayside Camellia ～S/PARK Original Product～
Venue: S/PARK
Period: 2023/9/15 発売/Release
NEWS
【9/15～】Launch of the body milk of S/PARK original cosmetics born in the dreams of researchers
Venue: S/PARK １F
Period: 2023.09.15～
EVENT
Yokohama Jazz Promenade 2023 Street Corner Live Schedule @S/PARK
Venue: 1F
Period: 2023.10.7(Sat)
2023.09.12
EVENT
EVENT REPORT: S/PARK
The “Let’s learn with Shiseido researchers about Skin-friendly and Earth-friendly technologies” project for Upper Elementary School Students
2023.08.29
FEATURE
Celebrating S/PARK’s Second Original Product Release — A Roundtable Discussion by the R&D Team
2023.09.22
FEATURE
Karin and Honoka from "Yutorikkotachi no tachi no tawagoto" are spending a day at S/PARK
2023.06.23
Today’s S/PARK
S/PARK's second original product is now on sale!
Please try this body milk, a completely original product from Shiseido's R&D base, S/PARK, where planning, development, manufacturing, and sales are all completed within S/PARK.
Price: 2,750 yen/170 mL Sold at Beauty Bar on the 1st floor of Shiseido S/PARK