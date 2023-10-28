Place to Encounter Inspirations of Beauty

Play Movie

Today’s S/PARK

S/PARK's second original product is now on sale!

Please try this body milk, a completely original product from Shiseido's R&D base, S/PARK, where planning, development, manufacturing, and sales are all completed within S/PARK.
Price: 2,750 yen/170 mL Sold at Beauty Bar on the 1st floor of Shiseido S/PARK

Next-generation makeup with cutting-edge technology "Second Skin Makeup™"

Venue: S/PARK 1F Entrance Lobby

Period: 2023.10.28(Sat)

Create the Future: Sayoko Yamaguchi Exhibition

Venue: 2F S/PARK Museum FUTURE ZONE

Period: 2023.9.12(Tue)〜2023.12.09(Sat)

Universe x Skin - What is Beautiful? Meguriai JAXA - The Texture of the Earth

Venue: S/PARK 1F Entrance Lobby

Period: 2023.10.21 (Sat)

S/PARK Studio October Program Schedule

Celebrating S/PARK’s Second Original Product Release — A Roundtable Discussion by the R&D Team

S/PARK Body Milk Bayside Camellia ～S/PARK Original Product～

Venue: S/PARK

Period: 2023/9/15 発売/Release

【9/15～】Launch of the body milk of S/PARK original cosmetics born in the dreams of researchers

Venue: S/PARK １F

Period: 2023.09.15～

S/PARK will be closed from Aug.13 to Aug.20 for summer break.

Venue: S/PARK 1F, 2F

Notice: Temporary closures on June 26-28 (Monday-Wednesday) and July 28 (Friday)

Venue: S/PARK 1F, 2F

Yokohama Jazz Promenade 2023 Street Corner Live Schedule @S/PARK

Venue: 1F

Period: 2023.10.7(Sat)

EVENT REPORT: S/PARK
The “Let’s learn with Shiseido researchers about Skin-friendly and Earth-friendly technologies” project for Upper Elementary School Students

S/PARK Seasonal Fair: Theme for Autumn 2023 (September – November) “Anti-Dryness”

Venue: 1F, 2F

Period: 2023.9.1(Fri)〜2023.11.30(Thu)

ShiseidoS/PARK Lab Tour

How to spend a day at S/PARK — Mother & Daughter Science Tour

Karin and Honoka from "Yutorikkotachi no tachi no tawagoto" are spending a day at S/PARK

S/PARK Spring Event Report

How S/PARK Original Products Are Made — A Roundtable Discussion by the R&D Team

How to Spend a Day at S/PARK

How to spend a day at S/PARK — Mother & Daughter Science Tour

How to spend a day at S/PARK - A tour of the sights of beauty in Minato Mirai

2023.03.15

FEATURE

How to spend a day at S/PARK - Minato Mirai ONKATSU (Warming Lifestyle) Tour

